Switzerland’s main tourist spots still overrun despite state subsidies

Tourists continue to flock to major sites like the city of Lucerne.

Despite government subsidies, Switzerland Tourism has failed to meet its targets for easing congestion at the country's main tourist sites, according to a report in the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

According to the newspaper’s analysis, the statistics on overnight stays show no improvement in the geographical or seasonal distribution of visitor numbers.

On the contrary, the top 50 destinations recorded 1.7 million more overnight stays compared with 2023, representing a 6% increase.

The approximately 130 smaller destinations, meanwhile, saw growth of less than 2% over the same period. The distribution of visitors throughout the year has not improved either.

More

More

Tourism Trends

Swiss tourism is booming – but where are the Chinese?

This content was published on The number of visitors to Switzerland from the US and India has rebounded strongly after Covid, but arrivals from China remain well below pre-pandemic levels. A look at the data reveals an intriguing story.

Read more: Swiss tourism is booming – but where are the Chinese?