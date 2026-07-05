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Tourism Trends

Switzerland’s main tourist spots still overrun despite state subsidies

Tourists in Lucerne, Switzerland
Tourists continue to flock to major sites like the city of Lucerne. Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Despite government subsidies, Switzerland Tourism has failed to meet its targets for easing congestion at the country's main tourist sites, according to a report in the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

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According to the newspaper’s analysis, the statistics on overnight stays show no improvement in the geographical or seasonal distribution of visitor numbers.

On the contrary, the top 50 destinations recorded 1.7 million more overnight stays compared with 2023, representing a 6% increase.

The approximately 130 smaller destinations, meanwhile, saw growth of less than 2% over the same period. The distribution of visitors throughout the year has not improved either.

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The Swiss mountains, such as the Rigi in the photo, attract thousands of tourists every year.

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The federal government, however, makes its subsidy payments – which totalled CHF60 million ($75 million) last year – conditional on a more even distribution of tourist flows. Switzerland Tourism believes, however, that it is still too early to draw conclusions. Travel habits change only slowly, a spokesperson told the newspaper.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR