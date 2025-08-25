Swiss Post temporarily stops sending goods to the US

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Trade policy

As of Tuesday, Swiss Post will temporarily stop sending postal consignments to the US. This is due to new customs regulations from the US government. However, it will still be possible to send documents and express items to the USA.

The US government has decided to abolish the previously valid exemption limit of $800 (CHF642) for the import of goods as of August 29, Swiss Post announced on Monday. Without this exemption limit, every consignment of goods – no matter how small and of what value – must be declared to US customs and cleared through customs.

Swiss companies struggle to adapt to 39% tariff

The US has also introduced new customs clearance regulations. Important questions regarding liability and the implementation of the new regulations are still unresolved.

For this reason, Swiss Post – like postal companies in other countries – is forced to stop accepting consignments for the US for the time being. Swiss Post took this decision in close consultation with the Swiss authorities.

