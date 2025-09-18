Swiss Jura region hit hard by US tariffs

The Jura economy is being hit hard because a large proportion of its companies are active in the watchmaking, technology and machinery industries. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The economy of the Jura region in western Switzerland is suffering as a result of the tariffs imposed by the United States. Since the beginning of September, more than 100 companies, employing a total of 4,000 people, have applied for short-time work compensation. This affects around 10% of the canton's workforce.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’arc jurassien durement frappé par les droits de douane américains Original Read more: L’arc jurassien durement frappé par les droits de douane américains

These figures are quoted by Tamedia newspapers, which spoke to Jura Economics Minister Stéphane Theurillat. The minister warned of the risk of irreparable damage to the economy if rapid solutions are not found to the tariffs situation.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

When questioned by the Keystone-SDA news agency, the canton’s communication service confirmed that companies had requested short-time work for around 4,000 people. But not all of them are currently on short-time work.

More

More Trade policy Explainer: How the new US tariffs are already impacting the Swiss economy This content was published on On August 1, US President Donald Trump announced a tariff of 39% for Switzerland. The effects are slowly becoming visible. Read more: Explainer: How the new US tariffs are already impacting the Swiss economy

The Jura economy is being hit hard because a large proportion of its companies are active in the watchmaking, technology and machinery industries, explain the Tamedia newspapers. These sectors were already under pressure before the increase in US tariffs, due in particular to the drop in Chinese demand, the weak economic situation of other customers, and the strength of the Swiss franc.

Towards further support?

According to Tamedia, Theurillat is seeking discussions with the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to obtain more resources for unemployment insurance and the regional employment offices. The system in the canton is “on the verge of overload”, he said.

The cantonal government confirmed that it intends to contact SECO to see if additional support is possible for companies, beyond short-time work.

More

More Agribusiness Can Switzerland lower agricultural tariffs to negotiate a better deal with the US? This content was published on The European Union, which wrangled a much lower US tariff, offered concessions on certain food imports. Is this an option for Switzerland? Read more: Can Switzerland lower agricultural tariffs to negotiate a better deal with the US?

Earlier this month, SECO stressed that it had not yet seen any dramatic changes in the Swiss labour market as a result of the US tariffs. In August, short-time work had even fallen slightly. That month, most companies continued to justify their requests on the grounds of economic difficulties.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content