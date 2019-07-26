(rtf123)

Switzerland enjoys celebrating a lot of different types of traditions, so it's hardly surprising that a sausage world championship – or Wurst Weltmeisterschaft – was borne out of a few Swiss arguing about which one of them makes the best sausage salad. Michel Bürgin, Christoph Gaukler and Stefan Buser and his father Beat Buser started organizing the first Wurstsalat-Weltmeistershaft (sausage salad championship) in 2013.

It's a particular type of salad, comprised of cervelat – or saveloyexternal link – cheese-pickled gherkin and a salad sauce. But no two of these salads are the same. Hence the debate!

For this, the 7th year of the competition, the judges of "The Swiss World Championships in Sausage Salad-Making" (Wurstsalat WMexternal link), will be specifically giving points on appearance, fragrance, flavour, culinary craftsmanship and the overall impression of the competitors' contributions.







Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Your questions become our stories: time to vote