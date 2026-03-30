Treasuries Climb as Powell Eases Fed-Hike Jitters: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries bounced after a slide fueled by concerns over the economic fallout of the war in Iran, with traders resuming bets on a rate cut in 2026 as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell eased fears about any imminent impacts of higher energy prices on inflation.

The advance in equities drove 10-year yields down the most since early February as Powell said longer-term inflation expectations appear to be in check, with traders erasing wagers on a rate hike. The S&P 500 edged lower as a decline in chipmakers offset gains in most major groups. US oil topped $100.

Inflation expectations seem to be “well anchored beyond the short term,” Powell said Monday during an event at Harvard University. He added that officials may need to respond to the impact from the conflict, but that it’s not the case yet.

“Fed chair Powell’s calm tone along with overdue market focus on the growth risks from higher-for-longer oil are helping to fuel a turn in rates pricing,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “The probability of one or more cuts is much higher than the probability of a hike.”

The war in the Middle East has upended global markets and triggered concern about a simultaneous spike in inflation and slowdown in economic growth. The conflict has severed a crucial route for energy supplies, boosting oil prices and driving stocks toward their worst month since 2022.

President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure if no deal is reached to end the war, while also hailing talks as productive. His comments came a day after he told reporters that Tehran agreed to “most of” the 15-point proposal of ceasefire terms.

“Until there’s something more concrete on a ceasefire or diplomatic progress, any short-term moves against the prevailing trend should be treated with caution,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

There’s growing evidence that the selling that recently hit equities “is getting closer to its ending stages,” said Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley, who cited the example of previous “growth scares” that were not accompanied by a recession or a rate hike.

“The equity market is less complacent on growth risks than consensus believes,” he noted

History shows most geopolitical shocks tend to have a relatively short-lived impact on the market, but without clear evidence of an endgame for the war, stocks will find it difficult to see past the current volatility, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“The market continues to be headline-driven as the Trump Administration has delivered a variety of messages surrounding de-escalation and re-escalation of the war in Iran,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research. “As such, we maintain our defensively positioned posture.”

After investors reduced exposure to US equities last week, the distribution of near-term outcomes has improved, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said. The first-quarter earnings season in mid-April will be key for providing clarity on the outlook and the impact of the Middle East conflict, they added.

The team led by Ben Snider expects S&P 500 earnings to grow at a solid 12% this year, barring a severely prolonged disruption.

Corporate Highlights:

Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade unit is in talks with SpaceX to lead the sale of IPO shares to small investors, potentially being favored over rival brokerage platforms from Robinhood Markets Inc. and SoFi Technologies Inc., Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are clawing back part of a months-long decline after investor Bill Ackman called the mortgage finance giants “stupidly cheap.” Sysco Corp. is acquiring Jetro Restaurant Depot LLC, the closely held wholesaler founded by billionaire Nathan “Natie” Kirsh, for $29.1 billion including debt in a deal that will create one of the largest food-service groups in the US. Merck & Co.’s experimental cholesterol pill slashed levels of the artery-clogging plaque far more than older tablets in the latest study to show it may rival powerful injections for high-risk patients. US regulators have approved a high-dose version of Biogen Inc.’s drug for a rare muscle disorder, giving the company a boost as it competes with a gene therapy from Novartis AG. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 2:05 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1462 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3190 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 159.52 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $66,766.54 Ether rose 1.9% to $2,038.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.34% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.3% to $102.93 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,519.44 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.