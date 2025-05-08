The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Trump Says He’ll Raise Jimmy Lai in China Trade Talks

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump said he will raise the case of ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai as part of trade talks with China, a move likely to antagonize Beijing just days before the two sides meet. 

“I think talking about Jimmy Lai is a very good idea,” Trump said in a May 7 radio interview with Hugh Hewitt. “We’ll put it down, and we’ll put it down as part of the negotiation.”

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

The US and China have been mired in a tariff tit-for-tat initiated by the Trump administration. Negotiations between the two sides kick off this weekend in Switzerland, where US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. 

Trump has previously called for releasing Lai, including in an earlier interview with Hewitt, prompting the host to ask the Republican if any progress had been made on the issue. 

Hong Kong judges are set to deliver a verdict on the national security case of Lai in the coming months. The septuagenarian faces life in prison under the Beijing-imposed national security law. 

A conviction would likely drive another wedge between China and the US, and put the territory at risk of retaliation.

China’s Foreign Ministry and the Hong Kong government didn’t reply to a request for comment sent outside business hours Thursday. 

–With assistance from Lauren Dezenski and Rebecca Choong Wilkins.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

