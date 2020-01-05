As the United States and Iran spar over the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Switzerland gets caught in the middle. (Keystone)

The Swiss envoy representing United States interests in Tehran was summoned by Iranian authorities on Sunday in protest over threats made by President Donald Trump, according to Reuters news agencyexternal link.

Washington, Trump vowed in a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, will target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks American citizens or assets in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran has threatened “revenge” after the United States confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump had ordered the strike against the head of the Iranian elite Quds force.

trump twitter 1 Trump Twitter message against Iran ....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

This would mark the second time that Iran summons the Swiss envoy representing US interest in Tehran since the commander was killed in Iraq.

Switzerland has exercised a “protecting power mandate” for the United States in Iran since 1980.

Washington broke off relations with Tehran in 1980 over the hostage crisis that kept 52 American diplomats and citizens trapped at its embassy in Iran for 444 days.



The alpine state offers its “Good Officesexternal link” between in conflict countries that have cut off official ties.

