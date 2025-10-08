UBS Head of Southeast Asia M&A Christian Wolf Is Said to Leave

(Bloomberg) — Christian Wolf, UBS Group AG’s head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, is leaving the Swiss bank after working there for more than 16 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The reason for his departure isn’t clear, the people said, asking not to be identified because the move isn’t yet public. Wolf and UBS declined to comment.

Wolf, who is based in Singapore, joined UBS in 2009 and was also head of global industries group coverage for Southeast Asia and India. He previously covered Asia infrastructure and power, corporate finance and environmental, social and governance advisory, his LinkedIn profile shows.

UBS has risen to second place in Southeast Asian M&A rankings this year, managing $6.3 billion worth of completed deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was 10th in 2024, handling $2.4 billion of transactions.

