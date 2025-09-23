The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

UBS Raises $824 Million From Risky Bond in Australia

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG raised A$1.25 billion ($824 million) by selling the riskiest type of bank bonds in Australia, tapping strong demand from cash-flush local investors.

The Swiss lender sold the Additional Tier 1 bond at a yield of 6.375%, according to a statement on Tuesday. That’s cheaper than the around 7% initial guidance it indicated Monday.

Issuing AT1s, which are also known as contingent convertibles or CoCos, may be appealing for the bank now amid strong demand for the higher yielding notes. UBS’s funding strategy is under stronger scrutiny as it faces the prospect of much higher capital requirements by its home regulator.

UBS is under increased capital stress as Swiss authorities imposed tougher rules following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which was merged into UBS to create a lender that would likely be too big to rescue. The move could add as much as $26 billion to UBS’s existing capital demands, according to government estimates.

UBS has opposed the plan with Chairman Colm Kelleher blasting the new capital demands as “extreme” and warning they handicap UBS against global rivals.

UBS raised $2 billion in August through the offering of two dollar-denominated AT1 notes.

The latest deal also came after a decision by Australia’s financial regulator to push ahead to eventually become the first country to phase out local banks’ use of CoCos that were wiped out in 2023 at Credit Suisse.

(Updates with more details, background)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR