UBS Rehires Tech Banker Carmine Visconti for Senior Europe Role

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has hired tech dealmaker Carmine Visconti for a senior role in London.

Visconti has rejoined UBS as head of technology, media and telecommunications for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He was most recently chief executive officer of Quantive, a strategy management software company backed by Index Ventures and Insight Partners.

Before Quantive, Visconti served as chief financial officer of vertical farming startup Infarm. He started his previous stint at UBS in 2007, serving most recently as head of technology for EMEA.

A representative for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo, which was sent by Christian Lesueur, the bank’s global coverage co-head and global TMT co-head.

