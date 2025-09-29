The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

UCB Soars to Record as Rival MoonLake Crashes on Trial Data

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Belgium’s UCB SA soared to a record, while rival MoonLake Immunotherapeutics lost most of its value, after the latter announced late-stage trial data for an experimental skin disease drug that analysts said failed to demonstrate superiority to one of UCB’s most important medicines.

UCB shares surged as much as 20%, adding more than €7 billion ($8.2 billion) in market value. MoonLake plunged as much as 89% at the New York open, erasing most of its $4 billion capitalization.

The key data point for MoonLake’s sonelokimab in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa — measured by a reduction in skin abscesses and inflammation — showed a combined efficacy of 14% on a placebo adjusted basis across two studies, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. UCB’s Bimzelx treatment showed an 18% placebo adjusted benefit in previously announced trial results.

The profile for sonelokimab is “unambiguously inferior” to Bimzelx in hidradenitis suppurativa, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Richard Vosser wrote in a note.

UCB shares have soared roughly 190% since late 2023, when Bimzelx was approved in the US to treat psoriasis. Bimzelx has also received approval to treat hidradenitis suppurativa, or HS, a debilitating disease that causes painful skin abscesses and scarring.

HS is a crucial growth area for UCB, with the disease making up 21% of Bimzelx’s global net sales in the first half of 2025. The HS market could grow to $15 billion by 2035, from $2 billion currently, because there are a large number of untreated patients with the disease, according to an April presentation by MoonLake.

“We expect the MoonLake update to be a big clearing event for investors,” TD Cowen analyst Stacy Ku said in a note. UCB’s market value now exceeds €44 billion, while MoonLake has a capitalization of about $435 million.

Shares in Financiere de Tubize SA, a listed investment vehicle for the family of UCB founder Emmanuel Janssen, also got a big boost, jumping as much as 18% to a record high.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik.

(Updates with MoonLake’s opening stock move in first and second paragraphs)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR