UK adds 11 designations to Russia sanctions list

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain added 11 new shipping sanctions under its Russia sanctions regime related to the war in Ukraine, an official notice showed on Thursday.

The government said the sanctions on ships including Zaliv Amurskiy and SCF Pechora relate to the carrying of oil or oil products from Russia to a third country.

The ships are believed to have the flags of Panama, Gabon and the Cook Islands, the government notice said.

Last month, Britain imposed its first sanctions targeting vessels in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “shadow fleet” that it said was used to circumvent Western sanctions on the trade in Russian oil.

In June, Ingosstrakh, which provides services to Russian oil exporters including ship insurance cover, was added to the list of designated Russian entities by the UK government’s sanctions enforcement arm OFSI. The firm said it could challenge the sanctions.

