UK finance ministry names Liz Oakes to Bank of England FPC

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance ministry has named former financial services executive Liz Oakes to the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee and reappointed former Bank of Canada official Carolyn Wilkins to a second three-year term, the BoE said on Thursday.

“Ms Oakes joins the FPC following a long career in the financial services sector focussing on payments. She has held a number of executive and board level roles in financial and professional services firms,” the BoE said.