Ukraine President Zelenskiy speaks to Reuters in exclusive interview

KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters in an exclusive interview in Kyiv on Monday that Ukraine’s Western allies were taking too long to make decisions on military support for his country.

Following are key quotes from the interview:

ON BATTLEFIELD

“Currently the situation at the front is one of the most difficult, because a new…Russian offensive has begun in the direction of Kharkiv. A very powerful wave (of fighting) is going on in Donbas… No-one even notices that there are actually more battles in the east of the country, specifically in the Donbas direction: Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar.”

ON KHARKIV INCURSION

“Today the situation is under control. A week ago it was more difficult.”

ON STRIKING RUSSIAN MISSILES OVER UKRAINE FROM EU AIRSPACE

“When missiles are flying, Polish planes are sent up, but they don’t shoot down Russian missiles. Can they do this? I’m sure that yes. Is this an attack by NATO countries, involvement? No.”

ON UKRAINIAN-MADE LONG-RANGE DRONES

“We have started to use what is ours on the energy system of the Russian Federation, because they leave us without energy, so I believe this is very fair.”

ON WESTERN MILITARY SUPPORT

“Every decision to which we, then later everyone together, comes to is late by around one year.”

“But it is what it is: one big step forward, but before that two steps back. So we need to change the paradigm a little bit.”

“When we’re quick, they fall behind. And then there’s a gap – six, eight months of unpassed (aid) packages, and then two-three months of supplies – and a year goes by. We would like not to lose the advantage.”

“And I think we need to walk this path to the end, preferably a victorious one. Even though today people look somewhat sceptically at the word ‘victory’. I understand it is difficult, because it is long.”

“We have never used Western weapons on Russian territory because we don’t have acceptance for that. We can’t put the whole volume of weapons at risk.”

“We are negotiating with partners so that we can use their weapons against buildups of Russian equipment on the border and even (on) their territory.. So far, there is nothing positive.”

ON GETTING EUROPEAN PARTNERS TO SHOOT DOWN RUSSIAN MISSILES OVER UKRAINE THAT ARE HEADING WESTWARD

“It’s a question of will. But everyone says a word that sounds the same in every language: Everyone is scared of escalation. Everyone has gotten used to the fact that Ukrainians are dying – that’s not escalation for people.”

ON INDEPENDENT UKRAINE

“The question is not only of the 1991 borders, it’s a question of (our) independence in the borders of 1991. This independence has to be in (people’s) minds, as the direction.”

ON U.S. ELECTIONS

“I wouldn’t say that today I see maximal risks. I don’t believe that Republicans are against support for Ukraine, but some messages that are coming from their side raise concerns.”

ON F-16S

“Russians are using 300 planes on the territory of Ukraine. We need at least 120, 130 planes to resist in the sky. You can’t provide that right now? OK … returning to the planes that you have on the territory of neighbouring NATO countries: Rise them up … shoot down targets, protect civilians.”

ON PEACE INITIATIVES

“Why is Russia not involved? Because they block everything, they will disrupt, sabotage everything, they will not rest until they show this or that plan, which will be an ultimatum.

“Involving all countries is not just about politics, it’s about political influence and pressure on them (Russia).”