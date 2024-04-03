Ukraine says it downed 4 drones in Russia’s overnight attack

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air force shot down all four drones used in Russia’s overnight attack on central regions, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.

The Shahed drones were destroyed over Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions. The attack caused a fire in Kirovohrad region which has since been put out, the region’s governor said on Telegram messaging app.

Separately, a Russian missile attack on Tuesday damaged four educational facilities and nine residential buildings in Dnipro, injuring 18 people, the Dnipropetrovsk region’s governor reported on Wednesday morning via Telegram.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks on Ukraine, targeting grid infrastructure to deal significant damage to the country’s power system.