US Equities Trim Loss on Iran Nuclear Offer Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pared losses following a report that Iran recently signaled it was ready to relinquish its uranium stockpiles. Oil trimmed its advance.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after falling as much as 0.5%. Iran told the US during previous talks it was ready to get rid of stockpiles of highly enriched uranium for “something good in return,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi as saying.

Takht-Ravanchi made the comments in an interview late Wednesday, the report said. Iran and the US held three rounds of negotiations before the start of the war. Oil trimmed gains, with Brent trading near $82.50. The dollar rose 0.1%. Europe stocks swung from losses of 0.5% to a 0.3% advance.

Earlier in the session, developments in the US-Israeli war were driving traders to curb risk after sentiment picked up in the previous session. Stress in energy markets is coming to the fore, with China seeking to conserve fuel and Japanese refiners calling for the release of strategic petroleum reserves.

“The key issue is transit through the Strait of Hormuz. If it is blocked for more than a week, the risk of sustained high energy prices would become real,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “If it is resolved quickly, the economic and financial impact would likely be negligible.”

A global bond selloff showed no respite, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising for a fourth straight day, up two basis points to 4.12%. The rout was steeper in Europe, where 10-year yields rose four basis points or more in the UK and France. Gold rose slightly above $5,150 an ounce. Bitcoin hovered near $72,600.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“The fate of European equities is largely tied to developments in the energy complex, and prices are more inclined to rise than fall at this stage. In this environment, any bounces will struggle to stick. In the rates space, the impact of higher energy prices is continuing to be felt, with yields higher across European curves.”

— Adam Linton, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

The financial and logistical troubles the Iran war is causing for the global aviation industry are compounding by the day, with the number of canceled flights to Middle East hubs surpassing 23,000 since fighting began. Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company expects its AI chip sales to top $100 billion next year. Investors are boosting short positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc., betting the stock has more room to fall despite wiping out nearly one-third of its value this year. Anthropic PBC chief Dario Amodei has resumed discussions with the Pentagon about the way its AI models are used by the US military. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 9:45 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1620 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.17 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8933 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3349 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $72,588.07 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,127.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.12% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.78% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.48% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.4% to $82.57 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,164.41 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

