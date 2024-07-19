Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US imposes sanctions on Russian hackers, Treasury Department says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed sanctions on two leaders of the Russian hacktivist group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn on Friday, citing their roles in targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, the Treasury Department said.

Yuliya Vladimirovna Pankratova and Denis Olegovich Degtyarenko are the group’s leader and a primary hacker, Treasury said in a statement.

Their group, known as CARR, has conducted cyber attacks in Ukraine and countries and companies that support it. Last year, CARR started to claim attacks on multiple critical infrastructure projects in the United States and Europe, it said.

“CARR and its members’ efforts to target our critical infrastructure represent an unacceptable threat to our citizens and our communities, with potentially dangerous consequences,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR