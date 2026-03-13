US Stock Futures Are Steady as Oil Trims Its Surge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures steadied after three days of declines as oil prices eased off the day’s highs and investors waited to see if the war in the Middle East would escalate further.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index edged up 0.2%, reversing an earlier drop, after the index fell on Thursday to its lowest since November. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks also rose modestly in premarket trading. Crude oil futures held around $100 a barrel, after trading above $102 earlier on Friday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index also pared a decline.

In currencies, the dollar added 0.4% after closing at its highest in almost two months. The euro and yen, both vulnerable to high oil prices, fell, with the Japanese currency hitting its weakest since 2024, nearing levels where authorities previously intervened to support it.

The moves come toward the end of a momentous week. The latest rhetoric from President Donald Trump and Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei suggests there will be no immediate easing in a war that’s upending energy flows and spurring concerns about rising inflation. A global equity index was set for a second week of losses, having fallen from record highs hit before the conflict.

“Markets have sailed through the last quarter with an optimistic bias, sticking to a buy-the-dip mantra, but this spike in volatility is likely to put an end to this,” said Benoit Peloille, chief investment officer at Natixis Wealth Management. He added that even if the conflict doesn’t last much longer, “it may already have a palpable negative impact on economic growth and inflation.”

Iran said it would seek to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, putting investors on high alert for further escalation. Oil prices are now more than 60% higher than at the start of 2026, shrugging off coordinated moves by wealthy nations to release crude reserves and the Trump administration’s decision to grant a second temporary waiver allowing purchases of Russian oil.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned crude prices could exceed the 2008 peak close to $150 a barrel, should flows via the Strait of Hormuz remain depressed through March.

“Inflation is actually ramping up as a big risk,” Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager for global fixed income at Brandywine Global Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Duration of the conflict is key. We have been raising US dollar weighting a little bit just to increase our hedge.

As the energy moves stoke fears of a looming price surge, investors will be on the lookout for US inflation figures due later Friday. While the data is for a period preceding the war, the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge is expected to show inflation remaining stubbornly high. Meanwhile a preliminary March survey of consumers will show Americans view the impact of the Iran conflict, given the recent rise in gasoline prices.

Treasuries were little changed. However, a measure of their volatility has jumped to a nine-month high as traders dialed back expectations for the Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. They now price less than 20 basis points in rate cuts this year, compared to 61 basis points before the war.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:35 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1458 The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3259 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.46 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $72,424.21 Ether rose 3.1% to $2,126.74 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.77% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $95.10 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

