US Stock Futures Drop as Greenland Threats Stoke Trade Worries

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell the most since November after a weekend of bombast from President Donald Trump over the future of Greenland threatened to spark a trade war with the European Union.

S&P 500 Index futures fell 1.5% at 7:30 a.m. in New York. A drop of that magnitude would leave the underlying index in the red for the year. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 slid 1.8% with tech shares most likely to bear the brunt of any European trade retaliation. Gold rallied, Treasuries fell and the dollar retreated.

Volatility gripped financial markets after President Donald Trump continued to insist the US should control the semi-autonomous island owned by Denmark, a staunch NATO ally. His threat to impose 10% tariffs on European nations that don’t acquiesce was met with outrage across Europe. Leaders there planned an emergency summit to discuss options, including tariffs on €93 billion ($109 billion) of US goods.

“The market reaction is appropriate given the rapidly rising uncertainty,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “The thought of forcibly coercing an ally to yield sovereign territory will incur geopolitical damage that will take years to repair.”

The S&P 500 Index appears set to wipe out this year’s 1.4% gain on Tuesday. Wall Street strategists were unanimously bullish coming into 2026, citing expectations for a broad economic expansion. Traders had looked past any implications from the US incursion into Venezuela and fresh threats from the Trump administration against Federal Reserve independence.

European stocks tumbled 1.3% Tuesday, on track for a second straight drop of at least 1%. US markets were closed Monday for a federal holiday.

Trump escalated his threats against European allies, threatening crushing tariffs on French wine. He said the US would hit some countries like Germany, Norway and France with 10% tariffs starting Feb. 1. Those would rise to 25% in June if Trump’s demand to buy Greenland were rebuffed. Denmark and Greenland have said the island is not for sale.

If the tariffs go into effect or the US illegally annexes Greenland, the selloff in stocks should be much more severe, O’Rourke added, noting the 11% drop over three days when Trump introduced his tariffs in April.

“Once again we risk heading into unchartered territory,” he said.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.