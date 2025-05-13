US Stock Futures Drop Before Key Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The Wall Street stocks rally was set to pause as optimism around tariff cuts between the US and China gave way to lingering concerns about inflation and economic growth.

US futures pointed to a drop of 0.4% for the S&P 500 and a 0.5% decline for the Nasdaq 100. Appetite for safer assets picked up again, with Treasury yields falling and gold prices on the rise. Europe’s benchmark stock gauge edged 0.2% higher as Bayer AG rallied more than 11% after beating estimates. The dollar slipped.

Investors are taking a breather after the 90-day tariff cool-off announced on Monday sent stocks on a tear and drove the Nasdaq back into a bull market. They’ll be looking for clues on the trajectory of Federal Reserve interest rates in the US inflation print due later in the day — the first to potentially show tariff-related costs.

“The challenges are not over,” said Frederique Carrier, investment strategy head at RBC Wealth Management. “The de-escalation was a lot stronger than even the best hopes, but you have to remember that the US economy still faces average effective tariffs of more than 13%.”

Optimism over the US-China detente saw the S&P 500 Index close 3.3% higher Monday, above where it was when President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2. A surge in big tech shares put the Nasdaq 100 back into a bull market just about a month after it plunged 20% from a previous record high.

The rebound prompted Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, to cut US stocks to neutral from attractive. Uncertainty is still high, he wrote in a note on Tuesday, and investors will focus now on whether a lasting trade agreement can be forged between the two countries.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, retracing some of the gains it made in the previous session. The yen and Swiss franc led gains. In Asia, the offshore yuan climbed to a six-month high after the central bank fixed the currency stronger.

Treasuries also reversed some of Monday’s move. The policy-sensitive US two-year yield fell three basis points after surging 12 basis points in New York amid speculation the tariff truce would bolster the world’s biggest economy.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 9:40 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1105

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 147.93 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1973 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3210

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $102,823.37

Ether fell 0.9% to $2,463.03

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.66%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $64.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,254.44 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.