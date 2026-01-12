US Stock Futures Drop With Dollar on Threat to Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell and the dollar weakened on concern over the Federal Reserve’s independence after Chair Jerome Powell said threats of a criminal indictment were a consequence of the central bank’s interest-rate policies.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index slipped as much as 0.6% after Powell said the Fed had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department over ongoing renovations of its headquarters. Gold jumped as much as 2% to a record, while the Swiss franc, seen as a haven, strengthened as much as 0.5%.

“The Powell investigation is certainly not a great look for the Fed, the US government and US markets as a whole,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “Powell’s comments are very strong and it looks like he is happy to go head to head with the president.”

The threat of a criminal indictment by the Trump administration marks an escalation of the president’s feud with the Fed over the pace of rate cuts. Trump has long called for aggressive reductions while discussing the possibility of firing Powell.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions — or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” Powell said in a statement released Sunday evening.

Fed officials have signaled they need more economic data before deciding on further rate cuts, after a third consecutive quarter-point reduction last month. Economists at Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. all pushed back their forecasts of further easing to later in 2026 after monthly US jobs data published Friday.

Bloomberg’s dollar index dropped as much as 0.2% before trimming declines. The greenback weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers apart from the yen.

US Treasury futures were little changed in Asia after initially gaining on the news about the Fed. There was no trading of cash US Treasuries in the region due to a holiday in Japan.

Gold and silver both hit records after the US Justice Department threatened the Fed, while protests in Iran supported haven demand. Bullion spiked toward $4,600 an ounce, while silver neared $85.

Meanwhile, most Asian stocks rose as a rally in the region’s tech shares and a weaker dollar boosted sentiment, helping offset broader concerns over rising geopolitical tensions.

The MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan Index rose as much as 0.7%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. provided the biggest boosts to the gauge. Most markets were in the green, with South Korea and Taiwan leading gains.

Shares of China’s biggest food delivery firms jumped on optimism a regulatory investigation will help put an end to a price war that’s been hurting their margins.

Industry leader Meituan, which has been defending market share as its rivals expanded in the industry, surged as much as 8%. Alibaba, the biggest challenger to Meituan, rise as much as 5.4% in Hong Kong, while JD.com Inc. added as much as 2%.

What Bloomberg strategists say:

The prospect of a more direct confrontation between the central bank and the US government set off a fresh decline in equity-index futures. With investors seeking a broader range of AI champions, investor skepticism about the potential for American exceptionalism to make a comeback for equities is set to increase as Trump increases his willingness to disrupt the US and global economies.

Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Read more on MLIV

Oil held its biggest two-day gain since October, as escalating protests in Iran threatened supply from OPEC’s fourth-biggest producer.

Brent traded above $63 a barrel after jumping almost 6% over Thursday and Friday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $59. Trump said that the US is closely monitoring the protests in Iran and is mulling potential options as the Islamic Republic faces its third week of nationwide protests, the largest since 2022.

Separately, the US Supreme Court on Friday failed to weigh in on Trump’s tariffs. The court’s next opinion day will be on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Group-of-Seven finance ministers meet in Washington to discuss rare earths Monday, while New York Fed President John Williams and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are set to speak.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 3:22 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 3.4% S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3% The Shanghai Composite rose 1.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1666 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.05 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9707 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $91,924.79 Ether rose 1.2% to $3,154.17 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $59.20 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,574.76 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

