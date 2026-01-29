US Stock Futures Fall on Apple Warning, Gold Up: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures fell at the open as Apple Inc. warned about margins and doubts grew over whether heavy investment in artificial intelligence will deliver sufficient returns.

Technology shares will be in focus after Apple said that rising component costs are threatening to squeeze margins, even as its earnings beat estimates. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index declined 0.2% and those for the Nasdaq 100 Index slipped 0.3% as trading started in Asia on Friday. Apple fluctuated in extended US trading.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq 100 Index slipped 0.5% as dip buyers emerged after a slide driven by concerns over whether unprecedented AI spending will justify the capital deployed. Attention on the theme intensified after Amazon.com Inc. was in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI, which the Wall Street Journal said is planning a fourth-quarter initial public offering.

Gold rebounded in early Asian trading, while silver advanced. A gauge of the dollar declined on Thursday.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump threatened to impose levies on products from countries determined to sell or provide oil to Cuba.

The shifts highlighted a growing split in markets, with enthusiasm for AI increasingly tempered by valuation and the timing of returns. While strength in commodities has lent support to parts of Asia, volatility in US tech showed investor unease over AI-related capital spending.

“I’m relatively surprised with the perky start to the year given the concerns on AI spending,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “I feel there should be a correction and I feel we saw that come into the US markets last night. Due to the pressure in US tech stocks, the majority of Asian stocks will start on the back foot.”

US Treasuries edged higher as investors sought refuge from a slide in US equity benchmarks from near record highs and a drop in the price of gold. The dollar barely budged while still heading for its worst month since the April tariff-fueled meltdown.

The day after the Federal Reserve decided to stand pat saw an uneventful batch of economic data. President Donald Trump said he would announce his nominee to chair the Fed “next week,” and reiterated his expectation that the central bank’s new leader will lower interest rates.

Read: Fed Holds Rates as Window for Another Powell Cut Begins to Close

The “Magnificent Seven” tech giants have led the stock market higher for much of the past three years. But that reversed at the end of 2025 as Wall Street grew skeptical of the hundreds of billions of dollars the companies are spending to develop AI and when the returns on those investments will materialize.

“The one-way bet on AI leadership is now starting to look overcrowded,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “There is now some fear creeping into investors’ minds that the AI theme may not be as immediately lucrative as hoped.”

Simmering concerns over tech spending may also threaten one of the best starts to a year for Asian stocks in decades. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has climbed 8.7% this month, its best January since inception in 1998.

Indonesian stocks will be in focus in Asia on Friday following a late-session recovery from their deepest two-day rout in nearly three decades. Regulators rushed to implement measures aimed at averting a potential downgrade by index compiler MSCI Inc. that sparked a crisis of confidence in the equity market.

In Japan, Tokyo inflation will be parsed for clues to the outlook for Bank of Japan rate hikes. Headline CPI probably cooled to 1.7% year on year in January, down from 2% in the prior month. December industrial production, retail sales and jobless rate are also due.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s revenue in the holiday quarter trounced Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand for the new iPhone 17, growth in services and a rebound in China. Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI and to expand the AI startup’s existing deal for computing power. SpaceX is considering a potential merger with Tesla Inc., as well as an alternative combination with artificial intelligence firm xAI, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:34 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1974 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.96 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9451 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7054 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $84,558.17 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,820.57 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $65.71 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $5,423.11 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.