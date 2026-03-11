US Stock Futures Fluctuate as Brent Hits $90 Again: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures struggled for direction and Brent climbed back above $90 a barrel as an expected record release of crude stockpiles failed to lift sentiment amid attacks on vessels in the Middle East.

Volatility continued to grip equities, with S&P 500 contracts erasing a 0.5% advance. Brent crude rose 4.3%. Treasury yields nudged higher ahead of the February inflation print. European bonds plunged as a central bank official warned the Iranian war could force an earlier-than-expected interest-rate hike.

Oracle Corp. was the standout performer in premarket trading, rising 9% on strong results and an upbeat outlook. The dollar and gold were little changed.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

As the Iranian conflict rages on with no sign of de-escalation, the UK Navy said three ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. Governments are seeking to contain the spike in energy prices, with the International Energy Agency proposing a release of emergency oil reserves of as much as 400 million barrels, according to a person familiar.

“It’s helpful, but it’s more a short-term fix,” said Richard Saldanha, global equity fund manager at Aviva Investors. “The reality is, the way we’re going to avoid any kind of long-term shock is the Strait of Hormuz re-opening again.”

Markets have swung sharply in recent days as hopes of a contained war gave way to a widening conflict that has pushed the Middle East’s energy giants to a crisis point. Investors fear spiking oil prices could rekindle inflation and prompt a more hawkish turn from central bankers.

“We’re set for days of upcoming volatility, as the conflict in the Middle East is far from being resolved,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. “Moving forward, there are high chances of seeing alternating risk‑on and risk‑off days.”

Sentiment was also dented as JPMorgan Chase & Co. restricted some lending to private credit funds after marking down the value of certain loans in their portfolios, the latest sign of stress in the $1.8 trillion industry.

Meanwhile, traders are gearing up for Wednesday’s US inflation data, after the latest jobs report challenged perceptions the labor market is stabilizing.

The consumer price index report is projected to show a core inflation measure, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rising 0.2% last month. That would suggest some easing in price pressures before the outbreak of the war. Money markets are leaning toward a Federal Reserve rate cut in July and the possibility of a second move in December.

“Even with geopolitics in the foreground, investors still want CPI to validate the ‘disinflation-with-room-for-cuts’ narrative rather than re‑ignite a sticky‑inflation scare,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Bond markets are again jittery this morning amid hawkish central bank commentary; risks from here remain tilted to the downside, particularly as inflation data comes in.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Amazon.com Inc. is making its debut in the euro bond market with a record eight-part sale, aiming to raise around €10 billion ($11.6 billion) as Big Tech firms pour money into artificial intelligence infrastructure. Porsche AG said sales will remain under pressure this year as the luxury-car maker grapples with tariffs and a costly course correction on electric vehicles. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. shares climbed after the airline posted its biggest profit since 2010 and said passenger capacity will increase 10%. Nintendo Co. shares gained as much as 10.5% in their steepest climb since April as the surprise success of its new Pokémon game helped offset worries around rising memory costs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:44 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1603 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3432 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 158.45 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $69,452.32 Ether fell 1% to $2,021.65 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.89% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.64% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.4% to $86.30 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $5,185.07 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy, Julien Ponthus, Neil Campling and James Hirai.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.