US Stock Futures Rise, Dollar Falls on Iran Truce: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures climbed and the dollar edged lower after President Donald Trump said he would extend the ceasefire with Iran, spurring cautious optimism among investors.

Contracts for the S&P 500 Index gained 0.5% and those for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 0.6%, on hopes that an easing of hostilities will lower oil prices and support economic growth. Global crude benchmark Brent swung between gains and losses to trade near $98.60 a barrel, while the dollar, a haven of choice during the conflict, weakened.

Stocks in Asia edged lower at the open, as investors grappled with how long the Middle East conflict may continue. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 0.3%.

Trump announced he was extending a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely a day before it was set to expire, even as plans for a fresh round of talks between the two countries fell apart. The US would hold off on fresh attacks, but would maintain its blockade of the key Strait of Hormuz, which remains at a virtual standstill.

While global equities have recouped war-driven losses and crude oil has pared risk premiums, markets remain caught between cautious optimism and renewed concern over the Middle East. That backdrop could curb risk appetite and reinforce short-term, headline-driven volatility across assets.

“Both the US and Iran may be trying to shore up leverage and playing a game of who blinks first,” said Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. strategist Christopher Wong. “Whatever the outcome, the suspense in the interim may see risk appetite being curtailed but when either side blinks, risk proxies could rally. So this is a state where two-way trading is very much alive.”

Vice President JD Vance had been due to travel to Pakistan to resume talks with Iran, but representatives from Tehran refused to attend, citing what they said were unreasonable US demands. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said that there is currently no prospect of Iran participating in negotiations.

Trump’s announcement struck a markedly different tone from his earlier comments. In a telephone interview on Monday, Trump said it was “highly unlikely that I’d extend” the cessation of hostilities if no deal is reached.

“Waiting in cash for the all-clear sign is never a profitable strategy, but there are plenty of risks ahead,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “So it also doesn’t make sense to move to a high risk-taking posture either.”

In other corners of the market, gold rose 0.5% to $4,745 an ounce, while silver gained 1% to $77.60 an ounce. Earlier, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.5%, matching its longest streak of gains on record. Treasuries held their losses from the US session, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year little changed at 4.29%.

Elsewhere, traders also parsed the latest economic data. US retail sales soared by the most in a year, suggesting consumers continued to spend on a wide array of merchandise despite a surge in gasoline prices sparked by the war.

Meanwhile, Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to lead the central bank, noted the Federal Reserve needed a new framework for dealing with persistent inflation, without offering more specifics. He also said the US president has not asked him to commit to making certain rate decisions.

“The president nominated me for the position, and I’ll be an independent actor if confirmed as chairman of the Federal Reserve,” Warsh added.

Corporate News:

Deutsche Telekom AG is considering a full combination with its American arm T-Mobile US Inc., a move that would create a multinational telecom group and rank as the largest-ever public M&A deal, people with knowledge of the matter said. United Airlines Holdings Inc. slashed its full-year profit forecast as higher fuel prices caused by war in the Middle East batter global carriers. SpaceX said it has an agreement to either acquire AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion later this year or pay $10 billion for its work together. China Vanke Co. won enough creditor backing to extend payments on a yuan bond due Thursday for a year. Netflix Inc. is said to be in talks to buy a historic Los Angeles movie studio lot for a fraction of its 2021 $1.85 billion sale price after lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. repossessed the property. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 9:52 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 1% Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.4% Japan’s Topix fell 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1747 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 159.21 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8244 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.7163 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $76,284.13 Ether rose 0.4% to $2,324.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.400% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $89.78 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,742.19 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, David Savage and Rob Verdonck.

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