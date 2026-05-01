US Stock Futures Rise After Apple; Yen Advances: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures edged higher, signaling that a rally which pushed Wall Street gauges to record highs on strong megacap tech earnings may have further to run. The yen resumed gains triggered by Japan’s intervention to support the currency.

Contracts for the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.2% and those for the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.1% after the underlying gauges closed at all-time highs on Thursday. Apple Inc. shares rose almost 2% in extended trading after the iPhone maker delivered a strong revenue forecast, even as it warned of higher memory-chip costs.

Markets are emerging from a tumultuous April, as oil prices surged on the Middle East crisis with no resolution in sight. Yet US stocks posted their best month since 2020, driven by a resurgence in technology shares and the artificial intelligence trade. Investors will test that narrative in the coming weeks, watching whether AI-led momentum can offset price pressures and geopolitical risks.

“Equities have stopped reacting mechanically to oil, as earnings momentum remains strong enough to absorb higher yields and geopolitical risk,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Investment Management. He added that US earnings growth is “more than offsetting the potential negative impact of oil prices on corporate costs and on demand.”

The UK’s FTSE 100 Index slipped 0.3%, with most European markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday. The region’s Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 4.8% in April, notching its strongest month since January 2025.

The yen rose as much as 0.7% against the dollar, extending gains beyond the level struck following intervention by Japanese authorities on Thursday. The dollar edged lower after wrapping up its worst month since June. Treasuries gave up some of their gains from the prior session, with the yield on the 10-year note rising a basis point to 4.38%. Gold traded around $4,620 an ounce.

Oil held its second weekly gain as US President Donald Trump said he was sticking with a naval blockade of Iranian ports, elevating concerns the vital Strait of Hormuz would not reopen anytime soon. Brent for July rose above $111 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $106 — up 12% this week.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

The oil shock is showing up clearly in parts of FX and bond markets, yet US risk assets are trading as though the damage will be contained. The sustainability of that dynamic is becoming one of the most important debates in markets.

— Michael Ball, Macro Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Elsewhere, data out Thursday showed that while US gross domestic product accelerated during the first quarter, thanks to the massive upswing in AI business investment, inflationary pressures picked up sharply in March as the war spurred a surge in gasoline prices. The personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation — rose 0.7% last month, the most since 2022.

Inflation concerns mean that European Central Bank policymakers are likely to raise interest rates at their next meeting in June unless there are positive developments on energy prices and ending the Iran war, according to people familiar with the situation.

Corporate Highlights:

NatWest Group Plc beat estimates in the first quarter and signaled higher earnings for the year as the bank’s customers showed continued appetite for both borrowing and saving. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.’s first-half profit surpassed analyst estimates as Chief Executive Officer Nuno Matos pushes ahead with his overhaul of the Australian bank. Caterpillar Inc. delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its long-term revenue outlook, supported by fast-growing sales from construction and power generation equipment. Eli Lilly & Co. raised its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for obesity medications soared. Mastercard Inc. slipped as the payments network warned that overseas spending growth on the firm’s cards had weakened Elon Musk’s first compensation figure after Tesla Inc. shareholders approved his moonshot pay package is in — $158 billion. OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar, rebutting concerns about missing internal targets, said the company is meeting objectives and sees “a vertical wall of demand” for its products. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 3:22 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1736 The British pound was little changed at $1.3608 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 156.37 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $77,028.15 Ether rose 0.6% to $2,276.49 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.38% Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $104.52 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,586.79 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy, Michael Msika and Sujata Rao.

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