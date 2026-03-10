US Stocks Erase Gains as Confusion Over Oil Tanker Takes Hold

(Bloomberg) — US stocks inched lower, wiping out earlier gains, as conflicting reports about shipping in the Strait of Hormuz weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 Index closed down 0.2% after paring a gain of as much as 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 Index closed little changed. The Cboe Volatility Index hovered around 25 after touching the highest since April in the prior session.

Confusion swept across markets after a now-deleted social media post from Energy Secretary Chris Wright claiming the Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. The White House confirmed that no such action was taken.

“These releases coming from multiple sources are undoubtedly very confusing to investors, speculators and others who are involved in the market,” said Marshall Front, chief investment officer at Front Barnett Associates.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned Iran against laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz after news reports suggested Iran was either preparing to, or had already begun doing so, in the vital waterway.

“The linkage between movement in the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude and popular market indexes is incredibly tight,” said Front. “It’s almost tick for tick. And it reflects a degree of speculation and uncertainty that we haven’t seen in a long time, if ever.”

The US and Israel are conducting their most intense day of attacks yet against Iran and won’t give up until the Islamic Republic is beaten, the Pentagon said, striking a more aggressive tone after Trump hinted on Monday the war in Iran could be nearing a conclusion.

“The conflict in the Middle East and related headlines are still the major source of fluctuations in markets, with equities, oil, and rates all spending another day trying to find equilibrium,” said Sameer Samana, head of global equities and real assets at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “We see the conflict as lasting weeks/months and not changing the forward outlook meaningfully.”

Meanwhile, traders are also readying themselves for a fresh look at inflation with the consumer price index, which is due Wednesday. Also expected this week is a readout on the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

“On the surface, these prints are backward-looking,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com. “Yet in the current environment of rising energy prices, heightened geopolitical tensions and signs of labor-market softening, they are unlikely to be dismissed as ‘out of date.’ Instead, they could prove pivotal in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next move.”

Among individual stock moves, Centene Corp. plunged after the health insurer provided cautious commentary at an industry conference. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. slid after reporting slightly weaker-than-expected revenue. Teladoc Health Inc. jumped after Deutsche Bank upgraded the virtual health-care provider to buy.

Sectors to Watch

Health insurers were lower after Centene's presentation. Aerospace and defense stocks fell 1% after Boeing Co. found a fresh wiring flaw on its 737 Max, which will delay some deliveries of its narrowbody jet Energy stocks declined 1.3% amid the confusion around whether the Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz