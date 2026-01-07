US Stocks Hold at Record Highs as Bond Yields Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street was cautiously optimistic, sending US stocks back to all-time highs as traders digested mixed economic data and took stock of shifting geopolitical risks. Yields fell across the globe.

The S&P 500 Index inched higher to notch its second intraday record of 2026 on Wednesday. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.6%. Valero Energy Corp. climbed to an all-time high, leading shares of refiners higher after President Donald Trump said Venezuela would turn over millions of barrels oil to the US.

The rally in US Treasuries was dampened after US services activity expanded in December at the fastest pace in more than a year, fueled by solid demand growth and a pickup in hiring. Earlier data from ADP Research was better received by the bond market after it showed hiring in December rose at a moderate pace, pointing to sluggish momentum heading into 2026. The yield on 10-year notes fell to 4.14%, with rates also moving lower across most of Europe.

Altogether, the economic data was positive according to Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli, though drops in both an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500, which gives Dollar Tree Inc. as much clout as Apple Inc., as well as a gauge of smaller firms bear watching.

“The underlying price action is poor,” Crisafulli noted. Traders are now awaiting Friday’s key December nonfarm payrolls report to recalculate wagers on the depth and speed of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts in 2026.

Stocks have been on a tear on optimism over solid earnings growth and inflation remaining sufficiently contained for the Fed to keep cutting borrowing costs. That optimism has persisted despite a worsening geopolitical backdrop, including US actions in Venezuela, its threats of intervention elsewhere and rising tensions between China and Japan.

“Shifting trends create uncertainties that need to be priced into assets,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro and multi-asset at Lombard Odier. “We are talking about a breathing period, with investors taking time to rethink how to deploy their concentrated equity investments in a deconcentrating world.”

The ADP figures kicked off three key days of economic data as investors track the Fed’s likely path for rates.

Precious metals pulled back, with silver falling below $80 an ounce and gold breaking a three-day winning streak. Copper retreated from an all-time high.

Venezuela’s Oil

Oil extended losses after Washington moved to exert greater control over Venezuela’s industry. The US European Command said US forces seized a Venezuela-linked, Russia-flagged ship in the north Atlantic. West Texas Intermediate traded below $57 a barrel.

Investors were also keeping tabs on the primary bond market as the first week of 2026 saw a surge in global issuance, signaling strong confidence despite heightened geopolitical risks.

Issuance in the US investment-grade bond market topped $72 billion in the first two days of the week, the busiest back-to-back sessions on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. European borrowers brought a record number of tranches to the market on Wednesday and are set to raise €57.2 billion ($66.7 billion), a number that’s likely to increase over the course of the day.

Corporate News:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. determined that an amended takeover offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. is inferior to the deal it already has in place with Netflix Inc. Discord Inc. filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a rapidly growing pipeline of venture capital-backed tech listings. Nvidia Corp., countering fears about an AI spending bubble, said that an upbeat revenue forecast delivered in October has only gotten brighter due to strong demand. Pirelli & C. SpA is in talks with its largest shareholder, China’s Sinochem Group, over options that include reducing the Chinese conglomerate’s stake in the Italian tiremaker. Baidu Inc.’s artificial-intelligence chip unit has hired banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. BlueScope Steel Ltd. rejected an $8.8 billion takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:52 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1687 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3471 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.71 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $91,166.7 Ether fell 3.6% to $3,154.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.81% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.41% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $56.22 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,467.28 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, James Hirai, Ronan Martin, Sujata Rao and Macarena Muñoz.

