US Tech Extends Selloff as Global Bond Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street returned from a long weekend to renewed anxiety over frothy technology stocks and stretched government budgets. Global bonds staged a broad retreat and gold briefly touched an all-time high.

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.3%, deepening the tech-driven selloff that closed out last week. Nvidia Corp. led premarket losses among the Magnificent Seven, retreating 2.4%. S&P 500 contracts fell 1%. The dollar posted its biggest gain since July, putting it on course for a first advance in six days.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed six basis points to 4.99%, while their UK counterparts hit the highest since 1998. Britain’s need to fund a widening budget gap came into focus amid a 10-year debt sale that raised a record £14 billion. The pound fell more than 1.3%.

This year’s record-breaking stock rally enters a decisive stretch, with markets about to see whether bets on the first Federal Reserve rate cut of 2025 will play out this month and whether expectations for further easing remain intact. Adding to the pressure are tariff tensions and concerns that President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Fed could stoke inflation.

“I think the long end of the curve should continue to rise because we have big fiscal deficits that need to be funded,” David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, told Bloomberg TV. “And how is that going to be done? It will have to be termed out.”

A raft of data is due this week, starting with the Institute for Supply Management’s August surveys of manufacturers and service providers on Tuesday.

Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show a fourth straight month of sub-100,000 job growth, the weakest stretch since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Swaps currently imply a 90% chance of a quarter-point Fed rate cut later this month, with three more similar moves expected by June.

“There’s a lot of caution around moving closer to key US inflation and labor market data,” said Andrea Tueni, head of sales trading at Saxo Banque France. “That warrants some prudence moving forward.”

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“The day after Labor Day traditionally represents a return to ‘real’ markets. It’s interesting to see that the initial reaction has been to sell stocks and bonds, though the strength of the dollar suggests that this isn’t any sort of ‘sell America’ theme.” — Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live

Corporate News:

Klarna Group Plc and some of its shareholders are seeking to raise as much as $1.27 billion as the financial-technology company revives a New York initial public offering. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a roughly $4 billion stake in PepsiCo Inc. and plans to push the beverage and snacks giant to make changes to boost its sagging share price, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Air Lease Corp., the aviation finance firm built by industry pioneer Steven Udvar-Hazy, agreed to a $7.4 billion sale to a group led by Sumitomo Corp. and rival SMBC Aviation Capital. Elon Musk is deemphasizing Tesla Inc.’s car business like never before in favor of humanoid robots that are still in development and a ways off from generating revenue. Kraft Heinz Co. said it will split into two separate, publicly listed companies to streamline operations and unlock value. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA added as much as €750 million ($877 million) in cash to its bid for Mediobanca SpA and lowered the acceptance threshold, closing in on a plan to create Italy’s third-largest bank. Nestlé SA dismissed Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe after only a year due to an undisclosed workplace affair, extending the management turmoil at the world’s biggest food company that’s known for its conservative corporate culture. The shares fell. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG announced plans to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange, which would mark Switzerland’s first substantial offering in more than a year. Deutsche Bank AG has regained its spot in the euro area’s main stock benchmark, seven years after being cast out of the gauge. Takeshi Niinami, a corporate maverick who seldom missed a chance to poke at Japan’s business establishment, has resigned as Suntory Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer after his home was searched for illegal drugs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1633 The British pound fell 1.4% to $1.3361 The Japanese yen fell 1.1% to 148.83 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $109,476.83 Ether rose 1.1% to $4,336.51 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.80% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7% to $65.74 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,486.23 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Julien Ponthus and Greg Ritchie.

