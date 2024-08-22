Czech tourist electrocuted after climbing atop a Swiss train

Shortly after 7am, the teenager climbed onto the departing Rhaetian Railway (RhB) train, according to the Graubünden cantonal police on Thursday. Once on the roof of a carriage, he was hit by an 11,000-volt discharge from the contact line. The electrocution threw him from the moving train.
As the accident went unnoticed, the alarm was not sounded until an hour later, when the driver of a freight train spotted the injured teenager lying beside the track. The train driver applied the emergency brakes and called the emergency services.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
