Swiss ski rescuers attended 14,000 accidents last winter

Last season, piste rescue services treated 14,000 people in Swiss ski resorts. Some 80% of accidents occurred while skiing.

This is shown by injury statistics from the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention.

A total 15% of accidents occurred while snowboarding and four percent while sledging. In a third of snowboarding accidents, wrists and forearms were injured. In 39% of skiing accidents, knee injuries were involved.

+ ‘Valley of Death’: are the Swiss too tolerant of extreme sports?

In every tenth accident, the rescue services registered a head injury. It is encouraging that almost everyone now wears a helmet on the slopes. According to experts, this reduces the risk of serious head injury by a third.

Over 90% of accidents on snow sports slopes are self-inflicted. Skiers and snowboarders often overestimate their abilities.

Inadequate or incorrectly maintained equipment can also lead to injuries. The ski bindings should therefore be adjusted and checked by a specialist before the season, wrote accident prevention council. Skis and snowboards should be checked and maintained regularly.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

