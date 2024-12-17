Swiss ski rescuers attended 14,000 accidents last winter

14,000 deployments of piste rescue services following snow sports accidents Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Last season, piste rescue services treated 14,000 people in Swiss ski resorts. Some 80% of accidents occurred while skiing.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 14’000 Einsätze von Pistenrettungsdiensten nach Schneesportunfällen Original Read more: 14’000 Einsätze von Pistenrettungsdiensten nach Schneesportunfällen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is shown by injury statistics from the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention.

A total 15% of accidents occurred while snowboarding and four percent while sledging. In a third of snowboarding accidents, wrists and forearms were injured. In 39% of skiing accidents, knee injuries were involved.

+ ‘Valley of Death’: are the Swiss too tolerant of extreme sports?

In every tenth accident, the rescue services registered a head injury. It is encouraging that almost everyone now wears a helmet on the slopes. According to experts, this reduces the risk of serious head injury by a third.

Over 90% of accidents on snow sports slopes are self-inflicted. Skiers and snowboarders often overestimate their abilities.

Inadequate or incorrectly maintained equipment can also lead to injuries. The ski bindings should therefore be adjusted and checked by a specialist before the season, wrote accident prevention council. Skis and snowboards should be checked and maintained regularly.

More

More Almost 200 people die a year in Switzerland doing sport This content was published on Every year, an average of 185 people die while playing sport in Switzerland. Most of the fatal sports accidents occur in mountain sports. Read more: Almost 200 people die a year in Switzerland doing sport

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.