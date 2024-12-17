Swiss ski rescuers attended 14,000 accidents last winter

This is shown by injury statistics from the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention.
A total 15% of accidents occurred while snowboarding and four percent while sledging. In a third of snowboarding accidents, wrists and forearms were injured. In 39% of skiing accidents, knee injuries were involved.
In every tenth accident, the rescue services registered a head injury. It is encouraging that almost everyone now wears a helmet on the slopes. According to experts, this reduces the risk of serious head injury by a third.
Over 90% of accidents on snow sports slopes are self-inflicted. Skiers and snowboarders often overestimate their abilities.
Inadequate or incorrectly maintained equipment can also lead to injuries. The ski bindings should therefore be adjusted and checked by a specialist before the season, wrote accident prevention council. Skis and snowboards should be checked and maintained regularly.
