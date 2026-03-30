Almost one attack a day reported on critical Swiss infrastructures
The Swiss government received 325 reports of attacks on critical infrastructure last year. Since April 1, 2025, operators of critical infrastructure have been required by law to report cyberattacks within 24 hours.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The figure was announced by the Federal Office for Cybersecurity on Monday in its report on the second half of 2025. Around a quarter of the reported incidents came from the administrative sector.
This was followed by IT and telecommunications companies as well as banks and insurance companies. Around one in five reported attacks was related to hacking. Some 16% were so-called DDoS attacks. This was followed by the theft of access data, malware, data leaks and blackmail software (ransomware).
+ Sharp rise in cyberattacks and espionage in Switzerland
Tens of thousands of cyber incidents were reported voluntarily, most of them by private individuals. In total, the Federal Office for Cybersecurity registered almost 65,000 reports in 2025. The figures were stable in comparison at a high level, it said. In the previous year, it received around 63,000 reports.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.