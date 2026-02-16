Snowboarder, 38, killed by Swiss avalanche

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
38-year-old snowboarder dies in avalanche near Davos GR

A 38-year-old snowboarder was buried and killed by an avalanche in Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday afternoon. The Swiss man was boarding off-piste with another person.

Generated with artificial intelligence.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The avalanche struck at around 1.30pm below the Schwarzhorn in the Parsenn ski area, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Monday.

+ Five injured as avalanche derails Swiss train

The accompanying person immediately alerted the rescue services and began searching for the buried victim. In the end, he was found dead.

Numerous helpers, including 16 employees of the sports lifts, five members of the SOS rescue centre, mountain rescuers from the SAC with three avalanche search dogs, 20 volunteers, a Rega crew and the Alpine police were deployed.

The 38-year-old is already the twelfth avalanche fatality this winter season, as recorded by the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF. Three winter sports enthusiasts died in Graubünden, seven in Valais and two in Ticino.

