Majority of new Swiss cars have alternative drive systems

58 percent of new car registrations with alternative drive systems Keystone-SDA

About 58 % of new car registrations in the first half of the year were for hybrids and electric cars.

Deutsch de 58 Prozent der Auto-Neuzulassungen mit alternativen Antrieben Original Read more: 58 Prozent der Auto-Neuzulassungen mit alternativen Antrieben

According to the latest figures from Auto Schweiz, hybrid vehicles, which have an electric motor and a combustion engine, are particularly popular. In the first half of the year, they achieved a market share of almost 32% of new registrations and have thus once again increased in popularity compared to the previous year.

At just under 18%, the market share of purely electric cars in the first half of the year was slightly below the previous year’s figure. And plug-in hybrids, i.e. hybrid vehicles that can be charged using electricity, achieved a share of around 9%, as in the previous year. By contrast, natural gas and hydrogen cars currently play no role on the new car market.

