Criminal investigation launched after Swiss minister’s chatbot misogyny complaint
Following a complaint lodged by Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, the Bern public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation over insult and defamation. A user of the social network X prompted the AI Grok chatbot to conjure insults against the minister.
The Bern public prosecutor’s office confirmed to news agency Keystone-SDA that it had launched an investigation. The Sonntagsblick had earlier reported that an X user had allegedly prompted the AI chatbot Grok to hurl sexist insults at Keller-Sutter. In early April, her spokesperson told newspapers that such misogyny should not be considered normal or acceptable.
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The direction the investigation will take is a matter for the public prosecutor, a spokesperson for Keller-Sutter told Keystone-SDA. The minister’s criminal complaint targets “unknown persons”.
The Bern public prosecutor’s office is not the only authority currently conducting official investigations against Grok, Elon Musk’s X platform, and his company xAI. Following the controversy surrounding the sexualised images generated by Grok’s AI last January, the European Commission opened proceedings against Elon Musk’s group.
According to a press release, the Brussels authorities suspect that the tech billionaire’s company did not properly assess and reduce the risks associated with the introduction of its artificial intelligence on the online platform. In January, Malaysia also announced its intention to take legal action against social network X.
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Adapted from French by AI/ac
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