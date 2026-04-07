Initiative submitted in Geneva for truly inclusive schools
On Tuesday the Geneva federation of associations of disabled people and their families submitted its initiative for the genuine inclusion of children with disabilities in schools.
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The initiative has received 5,126 signatures, although 4,214 are needed for it to succeed.
“This is the first time in Switzerland that an initiative on inclusive schools has been successful,” Olivier Dufour, vice-president of the federation, said on Tuesday. However, the cantonal government still has to rule on the success and validity of the initiative. The initiative will then be dealt with by the cantonal parliament and could lead to a referendum.
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The legislative initiative “Tous ensemble à l’école!” (Everyone to school together) calls on the canton to implement the right to education without discrimination, enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. It takes as its model the organisation of special education in Ticino. The initiative provides for a ten-year transition period.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
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