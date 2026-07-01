Trial starts of teenager accused of attacking Jewish man in Switzerland
The trial of a teenager who is accused of stabbing an Orthodox Jewish man in the street in Zurich in March 2024 began on Wednesday morning in Dielsdorf, in canton Zurich, before the Juvenile Court. The young defendant declined to answer the judge’s questions about the anti-Semitic attack.
The hearings are held on camera, as required by the juvenile justice system. The only exception is when the judge questions the defendant about his actions. The media were able to follow the live broadcast of this part of the proceedings in rooms adjacent to the courtroom.
+ Swiss youth to face trial after Jewish man stabbed
The judge quoted the teenager’s answers to the investigators. The boy had stated that he wished the police had killed him at the scene of the crime so that he could go to “paradise”. “The desire to die was greater than the desire to live,” he had said.
Aged 15 at the time of the incident, the Swiss national of Tunisian descent had seriously injured a 50-year-old Orthodox Jewish man with 17 stab wounds. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a one-year prison sentence and is demanding therapeutic and protective measures.
Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp
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