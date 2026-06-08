Swiss youth to face trial after Jewish man stabbed
A teenager will stand trial on July 1 for an anti-Semitic attack in Switzerland. In March 2024, he allegedly attacked an orthodox Jew in Zurich with a knife and caused life-threatening injuries.
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The trial at Dielsdorf District Court is expected to last one day, as the court announced on Monday. A date has already been set for the judgement. The verdict is expected to be delivered on July 7.
As the accused is a juvenile, the public is generally not permitted to attend.
On March 2, 2024, the then 15-year-old Swiss national with Tunisian roots is accused of stabbing an Orthodox Jew with a knife in the street, causing life-threatening injuries. He is said to have become radicalised via the internet and pledged allegiance to Islamic State.
The youth prosecution service is now accusing him of multiple attempted murders. Several times because the teenager is also alleged to have tried to break into a synagogue to kill Jews before committing the offence. Other charges include supporting a criminal organisation and incitement to discrimination and hatred.
The attack triggered dismayed reactions from politicians. Zurich’s security director Mario Fehr called for the attacker to be expatriated.
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Translated from German by AI/mga
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