Three injured in Swiss armoured military vehicle accident in Bern

An army armoured personnel carrier was involved in an accident in Canton Bern on Tuesday afternoon. Three members of the army were injured.

The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the River Aare for unknown reasons, as reported by the army on Tuesday evening.

The three occupants of the armoured personnel carrier involved in the accident had to be taken to hospital. They were quickly rescued by civilian rescue teams and were responsive. According to the army, they were recruits. Swiss Air Rescue Servic Rega was also deployed with a rescue helicopter.

The armoured personnel carrier was travelling with eight M113 vehicles as part of a driving school. The other vehicles were not involved in the accident. The military justice authorities initiated an investigation.

