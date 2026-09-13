Audrey Werro wins inaugural Ultimate Championship 800m title
Swiss athlete Audrey Werro has secured another victory, this time at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest.
Werro won in a time of 1:55.88, finishing well clear of the British Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson (1:56.26). The Dutch runner Femke Broeders-Bol (1:56.74) finished third. The 22-year-old from Fribourg thus secured the prize money of $150,000 (CHF122,000) at the season finale in the Hungarian capital.
For Werro, it marked the culmination of an impressive season: she remained unbeaten throughout the outdoor season and secured her tenth consecutive 800-metre victory. These included wins in Lausanne, Zurich, at the Diamond League Final in Brussels and at the European Championships in Birmingham.
In the process, she set several meeting records and a personal best. With a time of 1:53.70 in Zurich, she was just 42 hundredths of a second off the world record set by Jarmila Kratochvilova, which the Czech athlete had established in 1983.
More
Gold rush for Switzerland at European Athletics Championships
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.