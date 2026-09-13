Audrey Werro wins inaugural Ultimate Championship 800m title

Audrey Werro poses with her trophy after winning the women’s 800 metres final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Swiss athlete Audrey Werro has secured another victory, this time at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

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Werro won in a time of 1:55.88, finishing well clear of the British Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson (1:56.26). The Dutch runner Femke Broeders-Bol (1:56.74) finished third. The 22-year-old from Fribourg thus secured the prize money of $150,000 (CHF122,000) at the season finale in the Hungarian capital.

For Werro, it marked the culmination of an impressive season: she remained unbeaten throughout the outdoor season and secured her tenth consecutive 800-metre victory. These included wins in Lausanne, Zurich, at the Diamond League Final in Brussels and at the European Championships in Birmingham.

In the process, she set several meeting records and a personal best. With a time of 1:53.70 in Zurich, she was just 42 hundredths of a second off the world record set by Jarmila Kratochvilova, which the Czech athlete had established in 1983.

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More Gold rush for Switzerland at European Athletics Championships This content was published on Switzerland has had the most successful European Athletics Championships of all time with nine medals, four of them gold. Read more: Gold rush for Switzerland at European Athletics Championships

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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