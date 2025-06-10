The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss authorities expect tense weeks for Val de Bagnes

Authorities expect tense weeks for Val de Bagnes in Valais
Keystone-SDA
Swiss authorities expect tense weeks for Val de Bagnes
The situation in the upper Val de Bagnes in Valais, southwestern Switzerland, is likely to remain tense for the next two weeks. This is the assessment made by the municipal and cantonal authorities of Valais on Monday following a briefing on the latest debris flows.

Keystone-SDA

Debris flows are still expected, the media were told. Several dozen debris flows have already occurred in the upper Val de Bagnes in the past ten days – the most recent on Whitsun Saturday and Sunday. Monday was rather calm, allowing the excavators to continue their work.

For safety reasons, the road between Champsec and Lourtier will not be repaired for several weeks. Construction of the gallery has been halted until at least mid-July. The aim is to re-open the 70-metre long covered section by the end of December.

According to the canton, a third of the mountain slope has come loose. This corresponds to 30,000 to 50,000 cubic metres – a volume that doubled before it reached the bottom of the Fregnoley torrent.

