Swiss insurer expects more than 2,000 claims over war in Iran
Swiss travel insurer Axa is expecting a total of over 2,000 claims due to the war in the Middle East. The costs would amount to over CHF3 million ($3.75 million), reported Blick.
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The news website referred to information provided by the insurer. If the war lasts longer or the conflict spreads, the costs for Axa could rise further, it said.
So far, claims totalling around CHF1 million have been settled. According to the report, Axa is still receiving 50 to 60 enquiries per day in connection with the war in Iran. In the first two weeks of the war, there were up to 300 additional enquiries per day.
+ No more Swiss travellers are stranded in Middle East conflict regions
According to the report, the war between the US and Israel against Iran led to a short-term demand for travel insurance. According to Axa, the increase was 20% to 25% in the first two weeks of March. Demand has since normalised again.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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