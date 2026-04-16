Entry bans into Switzerland quadrupled in 2025
Swiss federal police (Fedpol) issued 614 bans on entry to the country in 2025, four times as many as in the previous year.
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The vast majority of these (512) were issued on terrorism-related grounds.
This increase is due in particular to the data provided by Europol on Islamic State members living abroad, Fedpol said in its annual report on Thursday.
Fifty-two entry bans for espionage were issued in 2025, compared to 34 in 2024. In 2022, a year marked by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the ensuing espionage activities of various countries, 276 cases were recorded.
For the first time, Fedpol issued an entry ban for ‘proliferation’ – the transmission of atomic weapons or the means to produce them. In addition, 45 bans were issued for organised crime and four for violent extremism.
The federal police also issued five expulsions in 2025.
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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