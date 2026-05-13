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Bern police to launch ‘super-recogniser’ pilot

Bern police launch pilot project with super-recognisers in summer
Bern police launch pilot project with super-recognisers in summer Keystone-SDA

Police in the Swiss canton of Bern have identified 30 people with so-called 'super recogniser' skills for a pilot project in the summer.

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Bern police to launch ‘super-recogniser’ pilot
Listening: Bern police to launch ‘super-recogniser’ pilot
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Keystone-SDA

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Police used comprehensive tests to look for people with super-recognising abilities within their ranks. Such people have an above-average ability to recognise and memorise faces. They can help the police in their search for violent criminals.

+ Swiss surveillance operations escalating rapidly

Some 10% of those who took part in the test turned out to have these abilities, a police spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency. They had been informed and detailed planning of the project had begun.

In March, the cantonal parliament adopted a motion from the Centre Party calling for super recognisers to strengthen police work.

The cantonal police project was already underway at the time. The escalated pro-Palestine demonstration last October was the decisive factor for the motion.

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Adapted from German by AI/mga

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