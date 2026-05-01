Anti-consumerists push for advertising-free Swiss capital
An anti-consumerist alliance has launched a people's initiative calling for a ban on all commercial advertising throughout the Swiss capital.
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The text of the ‘Bern without advertising’ initiative aims to ban consumer marketing on outdoor posters and commercial screens.
Cultural posters, public and local information billboards would be exempt from the ban.
The aim is to reduce commercial influence in public spaces, says the initiators of the proposal.
In 2024, Bern city council narrowly accepted a motion banning advertising. But supporters did an about-face during the consultation on the 2026 budget, concluding that, given the current financial situation, such income should not be deprived.
Advertising space rental brings in more than CHF5 million for the city each year.
Translated from French by AI/mga
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