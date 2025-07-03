The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Beznau power station completely disconnected due to heat
Swiss nuclear power station disconnected due to heat
Both reactors at Beznau nuclear power plant in Switzerland have been shut down due to the heat.

2 minutes
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Axpo had already suspended operation of the first unit on Tuesday. The company did the same on Wednesday evening with the second.

High temperatures in the River Aare, which supplies the power station in Döttingen with cooling water, had already forced the electricity company to halve the output of the two reactors, then to disconnect block 1 on Tuesday afternoon. Block 2 followed suit on Wednesday evening.

These measures comply with directives issued by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE). They have been taken in agreement with the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom), the Swiss Federal Institute for Nuclear Safety (ENSI) and the Swiss electricity grid operator Swissgrid, according to Axpo.

Axpo adds that the temporary shutdown of the Beznau power plant poses no threat to the security of the electricity supply or the safety of the Beznau reactors.

Protecting flora and fauna

The aim is to protect the flora and fauna of the river, which is currently suffering from the heatwave. Continued operation of the power plant would make the situation even worse. The water drawn from the Aare to cool the reactors is discharged back into the river slightly warmed up, even though the river is already over 25 degrees Celsius.

Unlike Gösgen and Leibstadt, Beznau has no cooling tower.

The Goesgen nuclear power station in northeastern Switzerland.

Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?

This content was published on The Swiss government wants to end a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants to ensure all options are open for the country’s future energy mix.

Inflation rebounds in Switzerland in June

