Blatten glacier fractures increase sharply

Blatten (VS): glacier fractures increase sharply Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The fractures in the Blatten glacier in Switzerland are increasing significantly, according to the authorities.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Blatten (VS): les fractures du glacier augmentent fortement Original Read more: Blatten (VS): les fractures du glacier augmentent fortement

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A large avalanche occurred on Monday night, with a mixture of ice, rock, snow and water, but did not reach the valley floor.

The front of the glacier is now advancing at a rate of 10 metres a day, according to the Lötschental regional command headquarters in its latest update on Tuesday.

+ How to protect people and homes from Swiss landslides

A massive cone of debris had formed on the Birch glacier in recent days. Around nine million tonnes of debris are weighing down on the glacier.

A new reconnaissance flight is scheduled for Tuesday, and a second camera is to be installed to provide an oblique view of the glacier. This will enable a more detailed assessment of the movements and appearance of the crevasses on the front of the glacier. A further reconnaissance flight is also planned.

More

More Nine million kilograms of rubble lie on Birch Glacier This content was published on The Birch Glacier above Blatten in the Lötschental valley, canton Valais, is causing the most concern among experts. Read more: Nine million kilograms of rubble lie on Birch Glacier

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.