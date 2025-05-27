Blatten glacier fractures increase sharply

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The fractures in the Blatten glacier in Switzerland are increasing significantly, according to the authorities.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A large avalanche occurred on Monday night, with a mixture of ice, rock, snow and water, but did not reach the valley floor.

The front of the glacier is now advancing at a rate of 10 metres a day, according to the Lötschental regional command headquarters in its latest update on Tuesday.

A massive cone of debris had formed on the Birch glacier in recent days. Around nine million tonnes of debris are weighing down on the glacier.

A new reconnaissance flight is scheduled for Tuesday, and a second camera is to be installed to provide an oblique view of the glacier. This will enable a more detailed assessment of the movements and appearance of the crevasses on the front of the glacier. A further reconnaissance flight is also planned.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

