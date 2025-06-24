Listening: Risk of forest fires in Geneva triggers warning
Geneva, which is facing several days of very hot weather, has raised its level of vigilance with regard to the risk of forest fires and is issuing an appeal for caution. Open fires are not totally banned in the Swiss canton, but they must be kept under closer surveillance.
The indicator used is based on the analysis of objective data relating to temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and the latest rainfall. It has been upgraded to “marked danger” status, i.e. danger level 3 on a scale of 5.
The rules in force must therefore be strictly observed, particularly by picnickers, the local authorities said on Monday. Fires are prohibited in forest areas and in all protected sites within ten metres of the edge of the forest, except in designated areas with fixed fireplaces.
Anyone lighting an open fire in an authorised area must take all the necessary precautions. They must keep a constant eye on any fires that are lit and extinguish any flames immediately, and make sure that the fire is properly extinguished and the surrounding area secured before leaving. If there are strong winds, it’s best not to light a fire at all.
