Swiss canton regulates use of roller skis on public roads

Canton Uri regulates the use of roller skis on public roads

Roller skiing is now permitted on certain stretches of road in canton Uri, central Switzerland, which has revised the rules for this endurance sport on public roads.

Roller skiing was already possible on certain roads in canton Uri. The existing regulation has now been adapted and clarified due to new legal requirements and the volume of traffic, the cantonal police said on Monday. The aim is to ensure greater clarity and safety, especially for the training of competitive athletes, they said.

The new rules of the Federal Roads Office (Astra) apply with immediate effect. They were developed jointly with the Ursern sports centre, Astra, the Federal Office of Sport and the Uri cantonal police, among others. According to the statement, the concept takes into account both road safety and the concerns of the sport.

Accordingly, roller skiing is permitted on the Gotthard and Oberalp road from Hospental via Andermatt to the top of the pass, on the Furka road from Realp to the top of the pass and on the Klausen road from Urnerboden to the top of the pass as well as from Bürglen (Brügg) to the Seelital tunnel. In addition, roller skiing is also permitted on the route from Seedorf via Isleten to Isenthal.

The route may be used by members of Swiss-Ski, the Central Switzerland Snowsports Association, the Uri Ski Association and participants in courses at the Ursern sports centre, the statement continued.

