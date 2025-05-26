Swiss canton regulates use of roller skis on public roads

Roller skiing was already possible on certain roads in canton Uri. The existing regulation has now been adapted and clarified due to new legal requirements and the volume of traffic, the cantonal police said on Monday. The aim is to ensure greater clarity and safety, especially for the training of competitive athletes, they said.
The new rules of the Federal Roads Office (Astra) apply with immediate effect. They were developed jointly with the Ursern sports centre, Astra, the Federal Office of Sport and the Uri cantonal police, among others. According to the statement, the concept takes into account both road safety and the concerns of the sport.
Accordingly, roller skiing is permitted on the Gotthard and Oberalp road from Hospental via Andermatt to the top of the pass, on the Furka road from Realp to the top of the pass and on the Klausen road from Urnerboden to the top of the pass as well as from Bürglen (Brügg) to the Seelital tunnel. In addition, roller skiing is also permitted on the route from Seedorf via Isleten to Isenthal.
The route may be used by members of Swiss-Ski, the Central Switzerland Snowsports Association, the Uri Ski Association and participants in courses at the Ursern sports centre, the statement continued.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
New Swiss defence minister sets course for security policy
This content was published on
Developing Swiss security policy strategically, strengthening the army's defence capabilities and consolidating trust in the defence ministry: these are the priorities for the new defence minister, Martin Pfister.
Top teacher questions early French in Swiss schools
This content was published on
Following the results on pupils' language skills, the president of the umbrella organisation of Swiss teachers says the teaching of French to young children needs to be discussed.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.