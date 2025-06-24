Ceasefire drives stock markets higher

The ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war has visibly eased tensions on the financial markets. The SMI, Switzerland's leading stock market index, has risen above the 12,000 point mark again. The other European stock markets also made significant gains.
“Investors are becoming more courageous again in view of current developments,” said one trader. In particular, the sharp fall in crude oil prices is helping market participants to take a more positive view of future global economic developments.
The SMI gained around 1.5% to 12,035 points at 9:30am. Meanwhile, the German Dax rose by 1.9% and the French CAC 40 by 1.6%.
The most important indices in Asia also climbed on Tuesday, while futures for Wall Street also pointed to a favourable opening.
In the SMI, which currently comprises 21 stocks, there are almost only winners. The shares of building materials group Holcim (+6.5%) and its spun-off North American business Amrize (+4.3%) are the clear favourites.
The previous day, Amrize was floated on the stock exchange as an independent company. Various analysts’ comments are now providing support. Sika (+4.0%) is another construction stock that is making significant gains. Only the Swisscom shares are down (-0.1%).
Conversely, oil prices began to slide. A barrel of Brent crude oil currently costs just under $69 (CHF85), down 4% on the previous day.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Zurich arbitration authority rules in favour of tenants of ‘Sugus Houses’
This content was published on
A conciliation authority says the terminations of 105 flat leases in the so-called "Sugus Houses" in the centre of Zurich were abusive. The tenants therefore do not have to move out - at least for the time being.
This content was published on
Despite the current tense economic situation, Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive. The Swiss spent more money in May than the previous year, particularly on restaurant visits and leisure activities, as shown by the latest figures released by PostFinance.
This content was published on
Experts believe that economic development in Switzerland will be weaker in 2026 than the forecasts made three months ago. They have also lowered their predictions for the current year.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.